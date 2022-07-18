As of 4PM Monday- We had scattered showers and storms earlier today, with brief heavy downpours. The rain is ending now, leaving us with just clouds and humidity. Temperatures are in the low 90s but feeling like the upper 90s. Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the low 70s.

Typical July weather for this week with seasonable temperatures and storm chances. An upper level trough will fire up the storms each day. Heavy rain and lightning will be the biggest concerns, as the severe weather threat is low. By the weekend, the rain chances go down but the temperatures go up. Expect mid to upper 90s that will linger into the beginning of next week.