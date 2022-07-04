As of 8AM Monday- Happy Independence Day! This Monday morning is sunny, warm and muggy. Now is the time to head outside before temperatures heat up and storms form. By 1PM, isolated storms will fire up. Scattered storms will continue throughout the evening, all the way until midnight. Severe weather is not expected, but minor flooding is possible due to heavy rain. As of now, it looks like rain will still be in the metro and surrounding areas by the time fireworks begin. Do not cancel your plans, but keep an eye on radar, and be sure to head indoors if you hear thunder. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy day and night. Highs will reach the low 90s, and the heat index will be around 105 degrees.

Summertime weather continues this week with scattered late day storms each day and hot temperatures. Highs will not surpass the mid 90s, but the heat index will reach 110 by the middle of the week. Heat advisories are likely.