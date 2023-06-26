7AM Monday- We are dealing with just isolated storms this morning with mostly cloudy skies. We do have some lightning strikes around with brief heavy downpours, so be careful heading out the door. Temperatures are in the upper 60s and low 70s. The afternoon will be mostly sunny and hot. We will climb into the low 90s with a head index around 100 degrees.

There is a lot of uncertainty with the rain today, but there is a chance of strong to severe storms starting in the late afternoon. It all depends on the timing of the cold front. The most likely scenario is that there will be a few strong storms tonight into the overnight hours. Hail and damaging winds are possible, with the threat higher for the midlands.

We will be back to sunshine tomorrow and it will be completely dry and sunny through Thursday. Temperatures will stay in the low 90s and make it to around 96 degrees over the weekend with a few storms. Fourth of July week looks like a typical summertime pattern with heat and storms.