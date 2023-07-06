4PM Thursday- Temperatures are in the upper 80s and low 90s now with the heat index mostly in the upper 90s. Some spots are feeling triple digit heat! We started out the day foggy, with cumulus clouds in the afternoon. We have some slightly drier air in place which is helping to limit rain today, but still a 20% chance you could see a quick shower or storm. Tonight, temperatures will fall into the low 70s with continued partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow will be a bit more hot and humid. Temperatures will be more so into the mid 90s with the heat index over 100 for everyone. The day will start out dry, but then there’s a 40% chance of showers in storms starting in the late afternoon. Saturday and Sunday will be similar when it comes to both the heat and storms.

Next Monday looks to be the one outlier over the next several days. We will have a higher chance of rain and storms, more cloud cover, and as a result, cooler temperatures. Highs will likely top off only in the upper 80s. Low 90s will return quickly though on Tuesday with lower rain chances the rest of the week.