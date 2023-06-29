11PM Thursday– Other than brief isolated showers, it’s a dry night with high level clouds and haze. Low temperatures will be right around the 70 degree mark and it will be feeling muggy. We have VIPIR 6 ALERT DAYS in effect Saturday and Sunday for dangerous heat.

Highs will be in the mid 90s tomorrow with humidity on the rise. The Heat index will reach 100 degrees tomorrow, and climb to 105-110 over the holiday weekend. With this amount of heat and moisture, any storms that form can easily become strong to severe. That’s why we are under marginal risks Friday and Saturday. I’m keeping rain chances low though, so don’t expect a washout by any means. As of now, it looks like we’ll have some showers around noon tomorrow, but it won’t be until 10-11PM where storms could fire up.

Heat Advisories will likely begin to be issued for the weekend starting tomorrow. It’s possible we could extend the Alert Day into Monday since the heat index looks like it will stay over 105 degrees. All next week looks toasty as well with scattered showers and storms each day.