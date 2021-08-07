Hot Days Are Making A Comeback

As of 6:30PM Saturday- We woke up this morning to light rain showers, cloudy skies, and some fog. Now, radar is showing a few more showers and storms to our northwest. We have a 30% chance of these across the CSRA until the sun goes down. These showers and storms will not produce much rain accumulation. Most areas will see under 0.10,” but expect heavier amounts with storms, up to half an inch. Temperatures got up to 90 today, and it’s only going to get warmer. Tomorrow, drier air will move in, limiting the amount of rain we see, but there is a chance at 20% for now.

This week, rain chances stay roughly between the 30-40% range. These will be late day showers and storms. We will be heating up to the low 90s tomorrow, and I’m forecasting for 95 as the high from Monday-Friday. Get ready for the heat! Feels like temperatures could reach the triple digits once again.

The tropics have been active this first week of August. We are watching three systems in the Atlantic Basin. None of them are expected to develop in the near future, but it is the time of year where things can change quickly, so we will be keeping a close eye on them.