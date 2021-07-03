Hot as a Firecracker for your 4th of July, however low humidity! – What to expect

Dry air continues over the CSRA Sunday into Monday. We’ll start off pleasant for Sunday morning then we’ll warm up into the middle 90s, humidity will remain low. Middle 90s back for Monday before we bring back the humidity next week and a better chance of late day showers and thunderstorms. Tropical Storm Elsa may be a player in our forecast by the middle of next week, something we’ll be keeping a close eye on the next several days.
Here’s your forecast:
Tonight: Clear and cool. Low: 63
Independence Day Sunday: Sunny. High: 94
Sunday night: Clear: Low: 65
Monday: Sunny and hot. High: 96