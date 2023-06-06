It’s feeling like summer today in the CSRA, with temperatures near 90 degrees and dew points in the 60s. We are also seeing hazy skies as smoke is being carried from Ontario wildfires. A trough along with hot and humid conditions will fuel isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. A few of the storms could become severe across our central and eastern counties, with the main threats being damaging winds and large hail. We clear out going into the overnight, with lows bottoming out in the mid-60s. A nearly carbon copy forecast for Wednesday, with the day starting off nice and dry with showers and thunderstorms firing up during the afternoon. Once again, there is a severe threat, but this time it will be mainly in our southeastern counties. Highs will top out near 90 degrees once again, with dew points in the 60s. A few lingering showers and storms Wednesday night before clearing out, with lows bottoming out in the mid-60s. A cold front brings the greatest chance of showers and storms on Thursday. The severe threat is for portions of our southwestern counties. Highs will be cooler behind the front, with temperatures topping out in the lower 80s. We dry out nicely on Friday and Saturday, with highs warming back up to the 90s this weekend. Showers and storms return to the picture Sunday into next week, with seasonable temperatures.