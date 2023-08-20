Sunday Evening Update: There will be a dome of high pressure bringing high heat this week to the CSRA. Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy over the next several days as our temperatures climb.

There is a Heat Advisory for the western portion of the CSRA from 10AM-8PM tomorrow. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s each day with the heat index from 105-110. Thursday will be slightly cooler, but then we’ll heat right back up on Friday. Rain chances stay at 0% until the weekend, which is when we’ll introduce a 20-30% chance of rain. A few showers and storms expected next week as well with highs in the low 90s.