Hot and humid days take a break in time for 4th of July! – What to expect

Our hot and humid summer conditions will take a break just in time for the Independence Day weekend as a fairly strong cold front will move through the CSRA. Usually cold fronts don’t make it this far South this time of year so this is indeed a treat!! We’ll first see scattered showers and thunderstorms ahead of the front on Friday, not thinking any severe weather, just some heavy rain possible as the storms move from West to East. Drier, less humid air moves in for Saturday and Sunday. Highs in the 80s and Lows in the middle to upper 60s. The moist/humid air returns by the middle of next week with a chance of late day storms. Also keeping an eye on the Tropics. A system in the Caribbean needs to be watched as it moves to the Northwest over the next several days.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Scattered showers, isolated storms early, otherwise, partly cloudy, muggy. Low 70 Rain chance: 30%

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds, hot and humid with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. High: 92 Rain chance: 20%

Thursday night: Isolated showers/storms early, otherwise partly cloudy. Low: 72 Rain chance: 20%

Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms by afternoon through evening. High: 87 Rain chance: 80%