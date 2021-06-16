Hot and dry conditions for now…changes by the weekend. – What to expect

Drier air will be over us tomorrow and Friday. We’ll see temperatures in the lower to middle 90s with low humidity. Things change by the weekend as more moisture will surge into the Southeast as Low pressure develops in the southern Gulf. This system will move to the north and northeast over the next 48 hours, we’ll have much more on this by tomorrow afternoon.
Here’s your forecast:
Tonight: Clear and cool. Low: 63
Thursday: Sunny. High: 93
Thursday night: Clear. Low: 67
Friday: Sunny and hot. High: 96