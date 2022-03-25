Sunshine and windy conditions for your Saturday with gust up to 30 mph. We have a Lake Wind Advisory, High Wind Advisory as well as a Fire Watch for all of the CSRA through Saturday evening. With high winds and low humidity values, it remains very dry, keep a close eye if you plan on burning tomorrow or the best bet, hold off until next week.

Winds will die down by Saturday night and we’ll see lows in the 30s Sunday morning. Temperatures warm up nicely by Monday with the 80s returning by Tuesday.