As of 7am Thursday: Sky is partly cloudy with temps in the upper 40s to low 50s. Mix of sun and clouds today as highs return to average at 80. Mostly clear sky tonight with mild morning lows in the 50s.

Get ready for much warmer temps over the next few days, we’ll see lots of sunshine Friday through Monday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Showers and a few storms move in for Tuesday.