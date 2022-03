As of 7am Friday: Sky is sunny and temps are in the upper 40s to low 50s. Becoming partly cloudy late today with highs in the mid 70s. Mostly cloudy tonight with morning lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

The weekend will be very warm. Cloudy early Saturday with clouds decreasing during the afternoon. Highs in the low 80s. Sunday is mostly sunny with warmer highs in the mid 80s.