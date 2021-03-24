Highs in the 80s the next few days! – Check out the toasty forecast.

It will be feeling more like May, rather than March the next several days as we’ll see High temperatures in the 80s. A cold front will move our way by Friday. We will have to keep our eye on this front as the Storm Prediction Center has us under a Marginal Risk of severe weather for Friday. My thinking is that there simply not enough dynamics for us to see widespread severe storms. We will see some showers and a few storms for Friday, but a big outbreak is not expected. Again, this is something we’ll be watching. Warm temperatures will be with us through the weekend. Things turning cooler for next week.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 59

Thursday: Partly sunny and very warm. High: 88

Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low: 63

Friday: Mostly cloudy early with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Partly sunny by afternoon. High: 85 Rain chance: 40%