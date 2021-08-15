High Rain Chances This Week, Tracking Fred

As of 9AM Sunday- A few scattered showers passed through the area early this morning. Now we are back to just partly cloudy skies, and warm and muggy temperatures. More rain is on the way…Expect scattered showers and storms to fire up around 1pm and continue until the sun sets. The high rain chance today is due to the combination of a frontal boundary to our north and tropical moisture moving in from the south. Temperatures will be below average, only reaching the upper 80s for the most part. Some areas will cool down from the rain.

Expect much more rain on Monday and Tuesday- these are the days we will see impacts from Tropical Storm Fred. Although the center of Fred is staying well to our west, we will experience the outer bands on the eastern side of the storm where the bulk of the precipitation is. There is a Vipir 6 Alert Day issued for Monday and it will possibly be extended into Tuesday. It all depends on the track of Fred, so the forecast is constantly changing. As of the latest updates this morning, the track of Fred has slightly shifted to the east, bringing us more rain all the way through Tuesday night. There is a marginal risk for excessive rainfall on Monday, and a slight risk on Tuesday. Overall, rainfall totals should not be that extreme, staying between 0.5-3.” Wind gusts could be as high as 30 mph. The severe threat is low, but with any tropical system it can’t be rules out. As of now, the biggest concern is localized flooding.

When it comes to the structure of Fred, the Hurricane Hunters confirmed this morning that there is a low pressure center, so it has officially regained tropical storm status. Wind speeds are 40 mph and it is moving slowly towards the NNW.

Rain chances remain high throughout the rest of the week as well since tropical moisture will linger in our area. Temperatures will stay below average and ten climb back into the low 90s by the weekend, with a summertime pattern returning.