The center of Tropical Storm Philippe is

located near latitude 18.5 North, longitude 62.9 West. Philippe is

moving toward the northwest near 8 mph, and this general

motion should continue today. A turn toward the north-northwest is

forecast by tonight, followed by a northward motion on Wednesday.

On the forecast track, the center of Philippe is expected to move

north of the Leeward Islands today. However, the strongest winds

and heaviest rains will likely occur in the islands to the south of

the center.

Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts.

Little change in strength is forecast during the next day or two,

but Philippe could begin to strengthen after midweek.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles

primarily to the east and southeast of the center. A wind gust to

47 mph was reported on Antigua a few hours ago.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1001 mb.