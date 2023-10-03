The center of Tropical Storm Philippe is
located near latitude 18.5 North, longitude 62.9 West. Philippe is
moving toward the northwest near 8 mph, and this general
motion should continue today. A turn toward the north-northwest is
forecast by tonight, followed by a northward motion on Wednesday.
On the forecast track, the center of Philippe is expected to move
north of the Leeward Islands today. However, the strongest winds
and heaviest rains will likely occur in the islands to the south of
the center.
Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts.
Little change in strength is forecast during the next day or two,
but Philippe could begin to strengthen after midweek.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles
primarily to the east and southeast of the center. A wind gust to
47 mph was reported on Antigua a few hours ago.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1001 mb.
