The center of Tropical Storm Philippe is

located near latitude 18.9 North, longitude 63.9 West. Philippe is

moving toward the northwest near 10 mph. A turn toward

the north-northwest is expected later today, followed by a

northward motion late Wednesday through Thursday. On the forecast

track, the center of Philippe is expected to pass just north of

the British Virgin Islands today and then move away from the

northern Leeward Islands beginning tonight. However, the strongest

winds and heaviest rains will likely occur in the islands to the

southeast of the center.

Data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate

that maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher

gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next

couple of days. Philippe could begin to strengthen a bit late this

week.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles

primarily to the east and southeast of the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1004 mb.