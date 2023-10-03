The center of Tropical Storm Philippe is
located near latitude 18.9 North, longitude 63.9 West. Philippe is
moving toward the northwest near 10 mph. A turn toward
the north-northwest is expected later today, followed by a
northward motion late Wednesday through Thursday. On the forecast
track, the center of Philippe is expected to pass just north of
the British Virgin Islands today and then move away from the
northern Leeward Islands beginning tonight. However, the strongest
winds and heaviest rains will likely occur in the islands to the
southeast of the center.
Data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate
that maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher
gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next
couple of days. Philippe could begin to strengthen a bit late this
week.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles
primarily to the east and southeast of the center.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1004 mb.