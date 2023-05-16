10PM Tuesday- We have a few light showers across the CSRA this evening. Tomorrow morning will be cloudy and muggy, with temperatures near 70 degrees. It will be another near average day, with highs making it into the mid 80s. We have a couple cold fronts that will bring the chance of rain and severe weather for your Wednesday.

Expect scattered showers and storms by the afternoon, with the worst of it in our southern counties. There is a marginal risk of severe weather for nearly the entire CSRA, with damaging winds being the main concern. Small hail can’t be ruled out, but both are unlikely. Once the cold front passes, high pressure will build in to our north, making for a wedge setup. This means Thursday will be much cooler, cloudy, and rainy. Thunder is possible, but severe weather is not expected. Highs will only top off in the 70s.

Temperatures will warm back into the 80s Friday with a brief dry period through Saturday evening. Another system will impact us after that, bringing a few showers Saturday night through Sunday. Temperatures should stay fairly consistent in the mid 80s next week with little to no rain.