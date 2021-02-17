Heavy rain, strong storms and big temperature swings next 36 hours. – What to expect, check here.

A Strong Low pressure system is moving our way and will bring widespread rain and thunderstorms to the CSRA. High pressure to our North will also be in the mix. This will give us Wedge conditions in the Northern areas and a warm front moving in from the south will give us 60s in the Southern part of the CSRA…that’s where we’ll see a better chance of strong storms. There will be a 30 degree temperature difference between Northern CSRA and Southern CSRA. I’m not expect a big Tornado outbreak, however an isolated Tornado is possible in the “Slight” risk area, again, the chance of a Tornado is low. The real issue with this system will be the rain as we have a Flash Flood WATCH in effect for all of the CSRA. This will be a changing forecast, be sure to stay with us on line, on-air, Facebook and Twitter for the very latest.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Showers developing by Midnight, then widespread rain likely. Low 44 Rain chance: 30% before Midnight 100% after Midnight

Vipir Alert Day Thursday and Thursday night: Rain, heavy rain likely, scattered thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds and isolated Tornadoes, mostly south of Augusta. Flooding is possible as a Flash Flood WATCH is in effect for all of the CSRA. There will be big temperature swings as Highs in the upper 30s Northern CSRA. Near 50 Central CSRA to Near 60 to lower 60s Southern CSRA. It will be a breezy day as well. Rain chance 100%

Friday: Scattered showers until Noon, skies will slowly clear. Breezy. High: 54 Rain chance: 40%