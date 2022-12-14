4PM Wednesday- It’s been an overcast day with a few brief, light showers. Temperatures have been well below average, in the upper 40s to low 50s. We are trapped under another wedge of cold air, as we await a warm front that will move in tonight. This front will actually warm temperatures up overnight. The high temperature for tomorrow will be in the mid 60s, and that will come in the morning. A cold front will quickly follow, which will then drop temperatures back down. Lows on Friday morning will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Along with drastic temperature changes, this system will also bring widespread rain overnight and Thursday morning. The timeline will be between 12AM-12PM. Heavy downpours are expected, with up to 1.5″ of rain. Flooding is not expected. Gusty winds will be between 25-35 mph, but an isolated severe wind gust can’t be ruled out. Several counties are under a marginal risk of severe weather.

Sun will return Thursday afternoon and last through Friday with breezy conditions. Expect a long cold stretch of weather to finish out the month. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s and lows will be in the upper 20s to low 30s. There could be a few showers next week leading up to Christmas weekend. By the time the weekend comes, its possible temperatures could be much colder. Stay with us for updates.