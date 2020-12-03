Heavy rain possible for Friday. What to expect. – Click here

A storm system with an attached cold front will move through the CSRA by tomorrow afternoon/evening. We’ll see much warmer temperatures (Near 70) with a good chance of showers/rain and a few thunderstorms. The timeline would be 2P-10P then skies will clear and we’ll see cooler temperatures for the weekend.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, not as cold. Low 42

Friday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warmer. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms by afternoon through evening. Some rain could be heavy. High 69 Rain chance 80%

Friday night: Showers and isolated thunderstorms early, then clearing late. Low 46. Rain chance 80% before 10PM.

Saturday: Partly sunny, breezy and cooler. High 60

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 56