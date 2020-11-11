Heavy rain likely tonight into Thursday. – Click here for the latest

It’s feeling like the middle of Summer rather than the middle of November. Abundant Tropical moisture continues over the CSRA, thanks to Tropical Storm ETA to our South and High pressure to our East, pumping it into the southeast. A cold front to our West looks like it will now help sweep ETA off to our East by Thursday afternoon with big improvements in the forecast. A strong cold front early next week will knock our temperatures back to November highs.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Periods of showers, rain and isolated thunderstorms. Some areas of heavy rain after Midnight. Warm and humid. Low 70 Rain chance 70%

Thursday: Rain likely through midday. Rain will be heavy at times with local flooding possible. Areas of the Northern and Western part of the CSRA will see the heaviest rain. Generally 2-3″ of rain with some areas of +4″ possible. Clearing skies by late afternoon. Warm and humid. High 80. Rain chance 100%

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 66

Friday: Mix of Sun and clouds. High 80