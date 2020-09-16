Heavy rain likely as Sally moves our way. – Check out the latest.

Hurricane Sally is still over shore of Mobile Bay and is slowly moving to the N at 2mph. As Sally makes landfall it will take a sharp turn to the E. It will be diminishing in strength, however as the center moves overhead, look for areas of rain with heavy rain likely over the Northern CSRA to Atlanta, TN, Upstate SC. Sally will move out of the area by Friday as a cold front pushes through and clears the skies for the weekend.

This will be a changing forecast over the next 48 hours.

Here’s your forecast

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 67

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers developing by midday. On and off showers can be expected through the day. High 80 Rain chance 50%

Wednesday night: Periods of showers and rain. Heavy rain likely over the western CSRA. Low 70. Rain chance 90%

Thursday: Periods of rain, showers and thunderstorms. Windy with winds 15-20 from the SW with gust up to 35mph. Rainfall of 1-3″ in 2-4″ over the western CSRA. High 80 Rain chance 90%

Friday: Showers early, then partly sunny, breezy. High 80