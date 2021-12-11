Heavy Rain and Strong Storms Saturday Night

As of 9AM Saturday- A very powerful cold front brought devastation to states such as Arkansas, Kentucky, and Illinois overnight. This front is approaching the CSRA, but a much weaker version of it. Tonight, we are under just a marginal risk for severe weather. This is for the Northwestern half of the area, stretching into parts of Richmond and Aiken counties as well. The biggest threats are gusty winds and brief heavy downpours. Rain totals will between 1/4 to 3/4 of an inch. The timeline for storms is from 6PM-10PM. Storms are expected to reach downtown Augusta between 7-8PM, which will impact the end of the Christmas Parade. Expect mostly light showers the rest of the night and early tomorrow morning. Today will be warm, reaching the mid 70s with overcast skies.

Tomorrow, the story changes. The front will bring in cooler air, dropping us into the low 60s. There will be no more rain, and a lot of sunshine. The sun sticks around through next week with a gradual warming back into the mid 70s.