AS OF 8 PM: Waves of heavy rain are likely tonight. A rumble or two of thunder is possible, but severe weather is not expected. Temperatures will bottom out in the low 40s. Winds could gust up to 40 mph across our western counties, where a wind advisory is in effect through Sunday morning. A lake wind advisory is in effect for our western counties, including Augusta, through Sunday morning. Winds could gust up to 30 mph in those counties.

Heavy rain continues into early Sunday morning, with a few lingering showers during the afternoon. Additional rainfall amounts of around 1-2 inches are possible. This could result in flash flooding and river flooding. Sunday will be chilly, with highs only topping out in the 40s.

A cold Sunday night is on tap with temperatures in the 30s and partly cloudy skies. We finally see sunshine on Monday, with highs in the upper 60s. Valentine’s Day is looking great with a mix of sun and clouds. With the return of rain later this week, temperatures will soar into the upper 70s.