As of 7PM Monday- Today was the warmest day of the year! We reached 89 degrees in Augusta and we were under partly cloudy skies. It was a dry day, but tomorrow we have a better chance of a few non-severe storms.

Tomorrow morning, temperatures will be mild in the low 60s with partly cloudy skies once again. By the late afternoon, storms will start to fire up, mostly in our Southeastern counties. This will be due to a sea breeze. The storms are not expected to become severe, and will die down quickly. Tomorrow should be our first 90 degree day, and the 90s will stick around for the next few days. Isolated storms are also possible Wednesday.

By Friday, a system will approach from the West, bringing more widespread rain and possibly strong storms. Once the cold front passes, we will have cooler air move in. The weekend will be dry with highs in the low 80s, and chilly mornings in the 50s.