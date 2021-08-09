Heating Up This Week & Future Tropical Storm?

As of 5PM Monday- Some parts of the CSRA saw brief showers today, but much of the area remained dry. All of us felt the heat though, with highs reaching the low-mid 90s, and heat index values around 100 degrees. Isolated showers are possible over the next couple of hours until the sun sets. Expect this pattern to continue for the rest of the week- isolated showers/storms, with temperatures reaching the mid 90s. The heat index will stay between 100-105 degrees. We are not under a heat advisory at this time, but it is possible. If you work outside, keep a lot of water with you and try to wear light colored and light weight clothing.

Besides the heat, we are also dealing with some tropical activity. As of the 5PM advisory from the National Hurricane Center, we now have Potential Tropical Cyclone Six. It is located just to the west of the Lesser Antilles, and is tracking northwest with wind speeds at 35 mph. The forecast track shows it moving across the Caribbean and into the Gulf of Mexico, along the western shore of Southern Florida by Saturday as a weak tropical storm. Of course its still very early out, and the track is subject to change. Continue to stay with us for updates, on air and on the web.