As of 4PM Tuesday- It’s been a nice start to the work week with sunny skies and low humidity! Tonight, skies will remain clear which will allow temperatures to drop into the low 60s. Temperatures will rise quickly though, all the way into the upper 90s. Tomorrow is the first day of Summer, and it will definitely feel like it!

Upper 90s to low 100s are expected over the next few days because of high pressure moving into the Southeast. Heat Advisories will likely not be issued since the heat index will remain under 105 degrees. Humidity will rise by Thursday as a cold front moves in. This could bring us isolated storm, but widespread showers are not expected due to dry air staying in place. Rain chances will stick around all the way through next week. Temperatures will remain above average over the next several days to come.