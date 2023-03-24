WJBF
by: John Lynn
Posted: Mar 24, 2023 / 07:13 AM EDT
Updated: Mar 24, 2023 / 07:13 AM EDT
As of 7am Friday: Sky is clear and temps are in the 50s and low 60s. Very warm with lots of sunshine today, highs in the upper 80s.
Rain and storms move in for the weekend with highs in the low 80s. Severe storm risk remains marginal at this time.
