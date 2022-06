As of 7am Monday: Sky is mostly sunny with temps in the low to mid 70s. Dangerous heat in store for the next few days as highs will be in the upper 90s to right around 100 with heat indices at or above 105 today.

A VIPIR 6 Alert Day has been issued for the heat on Tuesday and Wednesday as the heat index will be at or over 110. Plan any outdoor activities for early morning or evening and stay hydrated.