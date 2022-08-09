As of 4PM Tuesday- Tonight will be partly cloudy with just spotty showers possible. Temperatures will begin to drop into the upper 80s over the next few hours. Humidity is lower today, so it’s not feeling as hot! We have breezy conditions with southwesterly winds.

A cold front is approaching us which will bring scattered showers and storms tomorrow and Thursday. There is no severe weather risk at this time, but an isolated severe storm is still possible. By Friday, cooler and drier air will move in. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s from Friday to next week. Low temperatures will drop to the mid 60s. Humidity will also be lower, with a slim rain chances. Sunday and Monday will likely be completely dry.