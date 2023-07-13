11PM Thursday- We have typical July heat over the next few days, with temperatures in the low to mid 90s. The humidity is playing a big factor, making it feel anywhere from 100-108 degrees. Expect scattered storms Friday afternoon and evening, and a better chance of rain Saturday night. Temperatures will be heating up much more soon.

We could see some heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds starting around dinner time Saturday. The good part is that the rain and clouds will help keep temperatures tolerable. On Sunday, more scattered storms are in the forecast with temperatures staying consistent.

The pattern will change next week with a drier air mass taking over, which will bring the heat! Temperatures will easily make it into the upper 90s, and could possibly reach the triple digits. There will only be a 20% chance of rain all of next week.