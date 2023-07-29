Temperatures heat back up into the mid- to upper 90s on Sunday, with scattered showers and storms firing up during the afternoon as a cold front approaches. High humidity and hot temperatures could lead to heat indices between 100 and 106 degrees. Heat advisories have been posted for our western counties. Limit your time outdoors and stay hydrated. Spotty showers and storms are possible Monday afternoon closer to the front, with highs in the lower 90s. Drier and cooler air settles in midweek as we kick off the month of August on Tuesday. However, it will only be brief as temperatures warm back up to near-seasonal readings with increasing chances of showers and storms.