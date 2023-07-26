It’s another hot and humid summer day in the CSRA. Temperatures are in the 90s, with heat indices near 100. We are also seeing spotty showers and storms firing up. However, they are short-lived, and we will see mostly dry conditions going into tonight as we lose daytime heating. Patchy fog is possible the next two mornings with isolated afternoon showers and storms. Temperatures will be in the upper 90s, with heat indices near 100. Expect typical summertime weather going into the weekend, with temperatures approaching the century mark and afternoon showers and storms. Severe weather is not expected, but heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds are possible. High humidity and hot temperatures could lead to heat indices approaching dangerous levels this weekend. Limit your time outdoors and stay hydrated. A similar pattern continues next week.