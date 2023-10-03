Tuesday Evening Update: Skies are clear tonight with lows in the upper 50s. High pressure is still in control. That means it will be sunny, dry, and warm once again on Wednesday. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. Low pressure out in the Atlantic is driving wildfire smoke from Canada, all the way down to Florida! Skies will be a bit hazy for us from this, and then clouds will move in on Thursday evening. Light showers are possible Friday from a cold front, but the main impact will be the chilly ai!

We will be back to sunshine over the weekend, but the temperatures will fall drastically. Expect lows in the 40s from Sunday to Tuesday morning. Highs will be in the 70s. You will definitely want to get your jackets and sweaters out!

Next week should be mostly sunny and dry, with only isolated shower chances towards the end of the week.