A ridge of high pressure is dominating our weather today with hot and muggy conditions. We are also dealing with hazy skies as smoke is being carried by the Jetstream from Canadian wildfires. There is an Air Quality Alert for McCormick and Saluda counties until Wednesday at 10 a.m. Limit your time outdoors if you have respiratory health issues. The bigger story for the remainder of the week will be the heat, with highs in the upper 90s and heat indices topping 100 degrees. A trough will bring a slight chance of showers and storms Wednesday afternoon. Portions of our northern counties could see strong winds. A cold front sinks south and triggers additional showers and storms Thursday afternoon. Severe weather is possible across the CSRA, with the primary threats being heavy rain and gusty winds. The cold front continues to impact the area on Friday. The front becomes stationary this weekend, with higher rain chances. With that being said, there is a threat of isolated flooding. Highs will cool into the lower 90s before rising back up next week.