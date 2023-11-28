Tuesday Evening Update: The entire CSRA is already in the 30s before reaching midnight! Once we go into the overnight hours, we’ll start to see some 20s. I’m expecting low to upper 20s for everyone when headed out the door early Wednesday morning. There is a Freeze Warning in effect for Allendale, Jenkins, and Screven counties tonight through 9AM Wednesday. This is because the growing season is still going on here since they haven’t had a freeze yet. Skies will stay clear tonight and tomorrow morning with a light northwest wind.

We will have sunshine for all of our Wednesday with cool temperatures during the afternoon. Some locations won’t make it out of the 40s! Thursday morning will be a bit warmer, but still below freezing. We’ll notice the warmer temperatures Thursday afternoon as we’ll make it back to 60 degrees. Clouds will increase Thursday evening ahead of our next cold front.

There will be a very soggy setup taking shape on Friday morning that will last all the way through next Monday. Low pressure will develop in the Gulf of Mexico and it will linger in our area. There will be high chances of light rainfall, very cloudy skies, but also warmer temperatures. Lows will actually go all the way up to the mid 50s, and highs will be around 70 degrees.