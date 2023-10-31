As of 6am Tuesday: Sky is partly cloudy with temps in the upper 50s to low 60s. Clouds increase during the day with a few showers for the afternoon. Highs will be twenty degrees cooler than yesterday, only hitting 65. Even colder air moves in for Wednesday afternoon. Highs will be in the middle 50s. A VIPIR 6 Alert Day has been issued for Thursday and Friday mornings for the potential for freezing temps and scattered frost. A Freeze Watch is already in effect for the entire CSRA Thursday morning.