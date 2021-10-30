Halloweekend is Looking Spooktacular!

As of 9AM Saturday– Happy Halloweekend! After a couple days of rain, we still have low pressure to our north that will keep the cloudy skies and showers in the CSRA. However, rain chances are low at just 30% today, and the showers will be light and brief. Overall, you do not need to cancel your outdoor festivities, but I’d keep an umbrella close by. The cloudy skies will limit how much we warm up today. Expect highs to top off in the mid 60s, and tonight will be chilly once again the upper 40s to low 50s.

Conditions improve significantly on Sunday, which of course is Halloween! The skies will be clearing tonight, so tomorrow will be very sunny! The sunshine will warm us up to the low 70s. Around trick-or-treat time, we’ll begin to drop to the upper 50s. I’d recommend putting long sleeves under your kids’ costumes, or have them wear a jacket. No rain to worry about tomorrow!

Rain chances remain low into the beginning of next week, and we will briefly warm up to the mid 70s. By the end of the week, a cold front will bring showers and around a 10 degree temperature drop.