Half and Half Weekend! Wet Saturday, little drier Sunday – Click here for your forecast

Expect showers and thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon, however by Sunday, the old front moves North and that will scale back our shower and storm chance to more isolated.

The Topics are very active and for the very latest be sure to check our Hurricane Tracker for updates.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: A few scattered showers and thunderstorms early, otherwise Mostly cloudy. Low 69. Rain chance 30%

Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms, some with heavy rain. High 88. Rain chance 50%

Saturday night: Showers and thunderstorms early, otherwise mostly cloudy, Low 70. Rain chance 40%

Sunday: Partly sunny, isolated late day showers and thunderstorms. High 89. Rain chance 30%