Gusty Winds & Light Rain Sunday Evening

As of 10AM Sunday- The worst of the rain/winter weather event is done with. Earlier we saw a lot of heavy rain and even some mixed precipitation in our northern counties. This included freezing rain, sleet, and a few flurries. Rain totals were mostly between 0.5-1.”

For the rest of today, light rain will happen on and off, but it’s nothing to worry about. Winds will still gust from 25-40 mph until this evening. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 2PM for our western counties, and there’s a Lake Wind Advisory in effect until Monday at 10AM. Tomorrow, temperatures will drop below freezing, so with the gusty winds, the wind chill values will be in the 20s. We will have sunshine though!

We are watching for the potential for more winter precipitation next weekend. Temperatures will remain cooler than average this week, and another system will be bringing in a lot of moisture. Stay with us for updates on this throughout the week.