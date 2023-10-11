Wednesday afternoon update: A low-pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico is approaching from our southwest and will bring ample amounts of moisture to the CSRA as it interacts with a frontal boundary. Light rain should begin Wednesday evening, becoming heavy overnight into Thursday morning before tapering off during the afternoon. A cold front along with a coastal low will bring more rain Friday into early Saturday. There is the potential for 1 to 3 inches of rain. Flooding is not a concern due to the dry soil as a result of the lack of recent rainfall. Highs will be near 70 the rest of this week, with warmer air on Saturday as highs climb to the low 80s. Temperatures then fall behind the front, with highs on Sunday falling to near 70 and further cooling next week, with highs only topping out in the 60s. Chilly nights return with lows in the 40s.