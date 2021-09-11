Gulf Is Again a Cauldron For Potential Tropical Depression 14.

We are looking at a potential Tropical Depression to form in the Gulf in the next few days. Conditions are likely to be more favorable over the next few days, which could then push the system along the Texas coast. The storms are still disorganized at the moment, which is at least good news for those in it’s path. This system is likely to develop Monday afternoon or sooner.

There is another area just off of Africa, which has had little development since yesterday, but could still become a Tropical Depression early next week. We will have to keep a close eye on it’s path, but it to soon to know for sure how it will act.