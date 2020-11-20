Great weekend ahead! Warm and dry. – What to expect.

High pressure will keep us warm and dry this weekend with above normal temperatures. A cold front will come through late Sunday night with a bit cooler conditions for Monday and Tuesday. Not much moisture with this front as I’m not expecting any showers. A strong front will head our way by Wednesday into Thanksgiving day with a better chance of showers. Not expecting a washout, just have to dodge the showers, it will be mild with Highs in the 70s

Here is your forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 45

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm. High 75

Saturday night: Partly cloudy. High 49

Sunday: Increasing clouds, warm. High 74