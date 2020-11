Super weekend with warm temperatures! A cold front moves through Sunday with more clouds, however right now, I believe the front will move through dry. MUCH cooler air for next week with more November like temperatures.

Here is your forecast:

Tonight: Clear. Low 52

Saturday: Sunny. High 74

Saturday night: Increasing clouds. Low 54

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, warm. High 80

Sunday night: Clear and cooler. Low 49

Monday: Sunny, great! High 70