As of 4:30PM Friday: We had a wonderful day today with temperatures in the mid 70s across the CSRA, and clear skies overhead. These conditions will continue into the weekend, with only a slight hiccup Saturday evening. A cold front will come through, but it will only bring a few clouds, giving us a partly cloudy end to the day. It will still be plenty sunny to start however, so it’ll still be great to do all your weekend activities.

We do have storms returning on Tuesday afternoon, with showers starting very early. We are still too far out to know exactly how severe weather will factor in, but we do know that there will be heavy rain and strong winds at least. Stick with us for all the updates.