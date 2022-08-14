As of 6:30PM Sunday- Today may have been the nicest day we’ve had all Summer! This morning started out with temperatures only in the low 60s, making it feel more like Fall. This afternoon, temperatures climbed into the upper 80s and low 90s, but it didn’t feel that hot since the humidity was so low. Dewpoints will stay in the low 60s for the rest of the evening, with only a few clouds overhead.

The tables turn tomorrow, with another cold front approaching the CSRA. Scattered storms will be back in the forecast all week long as this front lingers in the area. We are under a marginal risk of severe weather with the exception of our far southern counties. An isolated strong storm with gusty winds and hail is possible, but widespread strong storms are not likely.

Temperatures will briefly climb to 92 degrees Monday, before dropping back into the upper 80s to finish out the week. This will be thanks to the clouds and rain each day in the forecast. Rain chances will be the highest from Thursday through Saturday.