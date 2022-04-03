As of 6:30PM Sunday- This morning was sunny and chilly, but we warmed up into the mid 70s. Skies remained sunny throughout the day, and will continue for tomorrow as high pressure dominates the area. Temperatures will reach the 80s in some areas tomorrow as well.

Vipir 6 Alert Day Tuesday as another strong storm system approaches us from the West. Expect widespread rain with a few storms starting around 12PM and continuing until 11PM. There is a slight risk of severe weather for the majority of the CSRA including Augusta and Aiken. A marginal risk is just for our northern counties. Our biggest concerns are heavy rain and damaging winds, but there is also a small chance for hail as well. As of now the risk for tornadoes is low but not zero. This is a changing forecast so stick with us for updates.

Expect more scattered showers and cloud cover into Wednesday and early Thursday. The sun returns on Friday with temperatures briefly dropping into the 60s.