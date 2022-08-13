As of 8AM Saturday- Good Saturday morning! Skies are clearing as the cold front that brought us rain yesterday is now to our south. We will have an onshore wind today that will keep a few clouds around along with moisture. Regardless, it will still be a less humid day with no rain! Tomorrow, skies will be even sunnier and humidity will be lower. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80s to low 90s, and tomorrow morning will start out in the mid 60s. This will be the nicest weekend we’ve had in a while, so be sure to spend some time outside!

The tables turn for Monday, with another cold front approaching the CSRA. Scattered storms will be back in the forecast all week long as this front lingers in the area. We are under a marginal risk of severe weather for the Augusta and Aiken areas and northward. An isolated strong storm with gusty winds is possible, but widespread storms are not likely.

Temperatures will briefly climb to 92 degrees Monday, before dropping back into the upper 80s to finish out the week. This will be thanks to the clouds and rain each day in the forecast.